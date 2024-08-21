The maqui berries market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is expected to grow due to a rising preference for healthy food consumption.

The maqui market is expected to grow from US$ 11.44 million in 2022 to US$ 26.93 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase of maqui berries in food and beverage in North America has led to a rise in demand, according to a press release by Business Market Insights, people are rapidly replacing "sugar-dense, and junk food with nutritionally rich, natural, and clean products."

According to the report, manufacturers of functional food and beverages are gravitating towards natural fruit and vegetable extracts and botanicals to increase the nutritional value of products.

In the findings, the report shows that the berry is in high demand across the nutraceuticals sector in North America, and manufacturers of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements include maqui berries and its extracts as one of the active ingredients in their products due to the berry's associated health benefits.

Some benefits of the maqui berry are neutralizing free radical activities, boosting immunity, and strengthening bones and joints.

Some of the companies profiled in the North America Maqui Berries Market Report are Abbott Blackstone Co, CK Ingredients Inc, Ferreiro & Co Inc, HP Ingredients Corp, Jeeva Organic Pvt Ltd, Nature's Power Nutraceuticals Corp, and Rainforest Supply LLC.