European apple production forecasted 11% down in 2024-25

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) presented its 2024-25 projections during the 2024 Prognosfruit conference in Budapest, Hungary. The organization is forecasting an 11.3% decline in European apple production, while pear volumes are expected to show a slight recovery, increasing by nearly 5%.

The Central and Eastern regions of the European Union were heavily impacted by poor blossoming, late frost, and hail, leading to lower crop yields in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria. This is expected to result in a reduced supply for apple processing in the 2024-25 season.

This year’s apple crop is also 13.6% below the average of the previous three years, the report stated. However, WAPA noted that the season’s overall outlook remains positive, with potential opportunities for better returns for a sector still grappling with the challenges of inflation and rising costs in recent months.

The market balance will be influenced by a relatively steady volume destined for the fresh market, driven by stable production in France, Italy, and Spain, the organization anticipated.

Among the main varieties, Golden Delicious production is set to shrink by 10%, totaling 1,972,514 tons. Gala, the second-largest variety, is expected to decrease by 11% to 1,350,835 tons. Red Delicious production is estimated to grow by 2.8%, while Idared is projected to be 18.4% lower than in 2023, according to WAPA.

As for pears, the 2024 European crop is estimated to grow by 4.9% year-on-year. This increase is driven by a significant recovery in Italy's production (+120.5% compared to 2023), despite reductions in Belgium and the Netherlands, where production is down by 26.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

In 2024, Conference pear production is estimated to decrease by 13.5% to 776,128 tons. William BC pear production, on the other hand, is expected to grow by 33.8%. Abate Fetel production is forecasted to recover to 124,832 tons (+131.8%).