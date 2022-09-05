APHIS extends citrus black spot quarantine area in Florida

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is adding four sections in Collier County and five sections in Glades County to the citrus black spot (CBS) quarantine area in Florida.

This action is being taken because of confirmed detections of P. citricarpa (formerly known as Guignardia citricarpa), the causal agent of CBS, during annual surveys conducted during the 2021 growing season.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement, or entry into foreign trade, of regulated articles from the quarantine area as outlined in Federal Order DA-2012-09.

Fresh citrus fruit moved interstate from the CBS quarantine areas must be processed using APHIS-approved methods and packed in commercial citrus packing houses operating under a compliance agreement with APHIS. The movement of any other citrus plant parts outside the quarantine area is prohibited.

In 2010, CBS was first identified in the Collier and Hendry Counties of Florida. The disease is currently confined to portions of six counties in Southwest Florida.

For more information on the CBS quarantine area expansion, please click here.