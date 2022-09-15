Aldi overtakes Morrisons as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket

Aldi has overtaken Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket group over the last three months as shoppers tightened their purse strings, Retail Gazette reports.

Although Aldi leapfrogged Morrisons’ market share in August on a monthly basis, this is the first time this has happened over the 12 week period reported by data analysis firm Kantar.

The German-owned discounter‘s market share rose by 1.2 percentage points in the 12 weeks to September 4, 2022 as its sales rose by 18.7%, taking its UK grocery market share to 9.3% from 8.1% a year ago. Meanwhile Morrisons’ sales fell 4.1%, with its share falling to 9.1% from 9.8%.

Aldi UK & Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Shoppers are prioritising value like never before and voting with their feet by choosing Aldi over full price traditional supermarkets.

“We are doing everything we can to make food shopping as affordable as possible for millions of households… without compromising on quality.”

