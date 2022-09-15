Aldi overtakes Morrisons as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket

Aldi overtakes Morrisons as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket

September 15 , 2022
Aldi overtakes Morrisons as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket

Aldi has overtaken Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket group over the last three months as shoppers tightened their purse strings, Retail Gazette reports.

Although Aldi leapfrogged Morrisons’ market share in August on a monthly basis, this is the first time this has happened over the 12 week period reported by data analysis firm Kantar.

The German-owned discounter‘s market share rose by 1.2 percentage points in the 12 weeks to September 4, 2022 as its sales rose by 18.7%, taking its UK grocery market share to 9.3% from 8.1% a year ago. Meanwhile Morrisons’ sales fell 4.1%, with its share falling to 9.1% from 9.8%.

Aldi UK & Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Shoppers are prioritising value like never before and voting with their feet by choosing Aldi over full price traditional supermarkets.

“We are doing everything we can to make food shopping as affordable as possible for millions of households… without compromising on quality.”

Click here for the full article.

You might also be interested in


UK to begin harvesting much bigger cherry crop than last year
Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet to market avocados from Jalisco
U.S. lemon and mandarin demand boosting Chilean exports
The next step for Oishii’s premium berry operation
South African citrus industry feels the squeeze of load shedding
Limoneira announces strategic shift to citrus “grower partner” fruit
Vandenberg announces the start of its summer citrus program
U.S. EPA ordered to reassess glyphosate's impact

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands