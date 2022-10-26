Fowler Packing to expand citrus program following SunWest acquisition

Fowler Packing Company is set to gain over 10,000 acres of farmland following the acquisition of SunWest Fruit. This comes as the organization seeks to broaden its citrus holdings, managed under its Peelz brand.

The purchase comprises premier farmland in coveted water districts, according to The San Joaquin Valley Sun.

“Given the significant headwinds facing California agriculture, we are constantly evaluating how we can better support our retail partners, consumers, and employees,” Justin Parnagian, Fowler’s CEO said in a press release by the organization.

The acquisition is part of Fowler Packing’s long-term strategic plan to strengthen the company’s position in the citrus category and California agriculture.

The California-based firm expects to increase total mandarin volume, expand citrus offerings, and increase packing capacity. Over the course of its 72-year history, Fowler Packing has managed to become one of the largest farming companies in the state, according to the release.

“This is the largest acquisition in Fowler Packing’s history and represents a historic moment for our family-owned company,” said Parnagian.