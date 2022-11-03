Australia approves apple imports from the U.S.

After 20 years of negotiations, the U.S. has officially been given the green light to send fresh apples to Australia, ABC News reports. The announcement comes as Australian growers voice concerns about biosecurity risks and oversupply.

Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry announced it had completed a risk analysis for the importation of fresh apples from Pacific Northwest states of the U.S. The entity assured that growers will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols.

However, local growers insist the new import poses a big risk. Washington, Idaho and Oregon, the main areas from which the fruit will be imported, are reported to have at least 20 pests and diseases not found in Australia, according to the ABC News article.

Oversupply is another preoccupation for Australian producers. U.S. apples are expected to retail at a cheaper price, thus hindering local produce sales. This is due to the U.S. Export Enhancement Scheme, which allows for a 65% subsidy.

"We're already in an industry that's in a state of massive oversupply domestically, with huge volumes yet to come (...) There's an apple to suit every taste, every palette. I don't think we need any more," said Nicole Giblett, one of Australia’s largest producers in Manjimup, to ABC News.

Before imports can begin, the Department of Agriculture will need to publish import conditions on the Biosecurity Import Conditions system.