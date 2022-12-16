U.S. apple production down 7% year-on-year

Fresh apple holdings are down 6.8% in the U.S., according to a report by industry association USApple.

As of Dec. 1, volumes totaled 93.4 million bushels, representing a 14.5% decrease compared to the December five-year average.

The organization stated that during 2022 Washington was the highest producing state in the U.S., with a total 76.7 million bushels.

Regarding varieties, Gala apples scored the highest production with 19.5 million bushels, followed by Red Delicious at 13.9 million. The Fuji variety also yielded high volumes, with 11.4 bushels.

As per USDA’s estimate, U.S. 2022-23 production is expected to rise 158,000 tons to 4.5 million, a slight reversal after back-to-back annual declines.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) surveyed industry and published a U.S. forecast for apple production in the August 2022 Crop Production report.

Despite higher supplies, exports are forecast down 53,000 tons to 670,000 for a third straight year of declines on reduced Washington output. Imports are expected up 10,000 tons to 115,000 on higher shipments from New Zealand.

During 2022, USApple estimated a total of 150,000 jobs created thanks to the apple industry, with an economic output of $23 billion and $8 billion in total wages.