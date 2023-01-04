Sumo mandarin season returning with record volumes

California-based Sumo Citrus is welcoming 2023 with its largest mandarin crop yet and an increased distribution across North America, now including Canada.

The upcoming 13th season is set to start in early January and continue through April, doubling the amount of fruit harvested in the prior year.

The variety is derived from Satsuma, Orange and Mandarin citrus cultivars and was originally grown in Japan during the 70s.

Known for its sweetness, size and unique top knot, and also in line with Japanese culture’s attention to detail, Sumo requires specific growing conditions and is currently harvested in California's San Joaquin Valley.

"The growth of the Sumo Citrus brand has completely surpassed our expectations," said Sunnia Gull, Director of Marketing for Sumo Citrus.

Sumo mandarin is packed with vitamins, containing 163% of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin C along with 3g of dietary fiber.

The fruit is also Non-GMO Project Verified and is completely seedless and easy to peel.

Sumo mandarins will be available at retailers across North America sold individually as well as in bulk bags to deliver the fruit in a more convenient sharing format for families, sporting events, and workplace snacking.