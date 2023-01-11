Robinson Fresh announces new president

January 11 , 2023
Global logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has announced Jose Rossignoli as the new president of Robinson Fresh. 

He succeeds Michael Castagnetto who has been promoted within C.H. Robinson to vice president of Customer Success supporting the North American Surface Transportation (NAST) division.

Rossignoli, who has been with the company since 2012, has held various leadership roles within Robinson Fresh, including general manager, director of Global Sourcing and most recently, vice president of Global Sourcing. In that time, he has been a key player in evolving the business into one of the leading supply chain product and services companies in the fresh food industry. 

Rossignoli brings 20 years of global supply chain expertise to help customers and growers optimize their fresh produce supply chains. 

His dynamic background, which includes deep experience engaging stakeholders across the entire international fresh supply chain, from growers to carriers to shippers, will help build upon Robinson Fresh’s rapid momentum with a continued focus on integrating product and services to provide customers with a seamless supply chain solution. 

As president and a member of C.H. Robinson’s senior leadership team, Rossignoli also plans to leverage his global background to bring diversity of thought and ideas throughout the company.  

“C.H. Robinson is on course to continue to deliver and grow superior global services and integrated capabilities to our customers, carriers and growers,” said Scott Anderson, interim CEO of C.H. Robinson. 

“This all begins with our talented team. We are putting the right talent in place at the right time. Jose’s appointment as president of Robinson Fresh and Michael Castagnetto’s promotion to a leadership role in our NAST division will help us serve our customers in the most optimal way. I want to thank Michael for his great work leading Robinson Fresh and we’re looking forward to seeing where Jose and his team take the business.”

Consumer expectations are driving supply chain complexity – especially for fresh, frozen and food products. 

Robinson Fresh is in a unique position to reduce complexity for customers by being able to not only deliver fresh produce, but to add value through its integrated supply chain and logistics services to create a more efficient and holistic solution for customers.

“Robinson Fresh has undergone a positive transformation over the past couple of years, and I am excited to work with our extremely talented team to build upon that growth and progress,” said Rossignoli. 

“The next year will be exciting as we work toward our strategic goal of growing our integrated capabilities while continuing to uncover new and innovative ways to meet our customers’ needs.”

