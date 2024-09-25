Mission Produce hosts 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser

Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced its 12th annual golf tournament to raise funds for The Mission Foundation. This year’s event took place at the Moorpark Country Club in Moorpark, Calif., and gathered 160 participants from around the globe to raise more than $100,000.

"The continued success of our annual tournament is a testament to the shared commitment of our vendors, customers, and partners to make a meaningful impact on our surrounding communities,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Produce. “Their generous support of The Mission Foundation enables us to drive positive change, and we’re grateful to celebrate their unwavering dedication and partnership.”

Mission Produce congratulates this year’s winners of the 3-course, 27-hole tournament, the RWB Trucking team: Jon Weston, James Rehak, Ryan Walsh, and Landon Stone.

The Mission Foundation is Mission Produce’s charitable organization dedicated to supporting the communities of Ventura County and the farming industry. In 2024, The Mission Foundation supported Casa Pacifica, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley and the Ventura County Farm Bureau, among others.

For more information on Mission Produce’s community giving, please visit www.missionproduce.com/sustainability.