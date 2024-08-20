Spanish market sees avocado price uptick

Week 33 brought a price increase for medium and large-size avocados in the Spanish market, specialized intelligence agency Avobook details in its latest report. The uptick breaks a five-week trend of declining prices.

Meanwhile, Mexican avocados continue to lead shipments in the U.S. market thanks to its latest harvest. Peruvian and Colombian supplies are slowly diminishing.

In Europe, avocado volumes are up, although still lower than the same week last year, with prices improving in the Algeciras port area after five weeks of declines.

In China, although shipments have grown by 20%, the market remains stagnant and exports to Europe are prioritized due to better opportunities. This scenario comes as the result of Peru’s smaller production volumes compared to last year’s.

