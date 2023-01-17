Primland consolidates its "We are growers" positioning for its new Northern Hemisphere export season

By Primland

For three years now, Primland has been developing sustainable export partnerships with kiwifruit growers. In the strictest respect of its values, the company is extending its operations into Greece, Italy and Portugal, supporting producers who adhere to their approach. This consists of:

1/ Providing these producers with the unique knowledge and expertise gained over the years in its own orchards. Research and development, technical equipment, sustainable development...

2/ Guaranteeing the best quality standards by providing internal quality service teams, independent quality audits, the creation of exacting specifications, and integration into the Group's global corporate responsibility approach.

3/ Benefiting from 40 years of commercial activity to ensure the best outlets (more than 350 customers around the world, participation in international trade fairs, promotional support programme for wholesalers, packaging innovation in line with consumer expectations, events and tastings in shops).

4 / Advising partners on compliance with sanitary controls and regulatory procedures (certifications IFS Broker, OEA, etc.)

5/ Boosting the reputation of the Oscar brand among consumers (press relations programme, influencer and social network partnerships, media buying, etc.).

In this way, many producers (outside of France) can provide Primland with their terroir, knowledge and expertise and fruit to be marketed under the Oscar® brand.

For more information, please contact:

Olivier Pouilhes

Tel.: +33(0)787310952

olivier.pouilhes@primland.fr