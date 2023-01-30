Joe Sbrocchi joins Pure Flavor's leadership team

Pure Flavor has announced produce industry veteran, Joe Sbrocchi, to the position of Senior Vice-President, Business Development & Strategy.

Sbrocchi's career history has been in the vendor and the buying communities (Sobeys & Walmart), and most recently over the last five years as the Executive Director & General Manager of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG).

“Pure Flavor is absolutely poised for the future. With a strong leadership team focused on growth with recent moves, exhibit that they are only just beginning to scale quickly with strategic investments. I’m proud and humbled to join the Pure Flavor family, it is an opportunity to which I intend to add value and purpose”, said Sbrocchi.

“We are very happy to add Joe to our leadership team. There is little that he has not seen throughout his stellar career in the produce industry. Joe is credited with a string of successes wherever his career has taken him. Mr. Sbrocchi’s hallmark attribute is that he has always helped build synergistic teams that elevate operational dynamic well beyond what any organizational chart could ever indicate,” said Jamie Moracci, President.

“Our growth and evolution are in need of just an individual such as Joe, we are thrilled that he is joining our team”, said Moracci.

Pure Flavor has evolved into a multi-national corporation with facilities throughout North America. The company recently completed the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms, a 25-acre Bell Pepper greenhouse in Merlin, ON. It also completed the construction of its new Phase IV, 40-acre organic greenhouse and 210,000 sq. ft. central packhouse & distribution center in Leamington, ON.

Pure Flavor will be exhibiting at the upcoming Global Organic Produce Expo (GOPEX) in Hollywood, FL January 30 to February which Joe Sbrocchi will be attending with the Pure Flavor team. For those attending the show, stop by Booth #216.