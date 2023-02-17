New Zealand: Historic floods impact kiwifruit sector

New Zealand: Historic floods impact kiwifruit sector

February 17 , 2023
More News Top Stories
New Zealand: Historic floods impact kiwifruit sector

New Zealand is going through one of the rainiest summers in its history, with historic floods. In fact, January marked the wettest month in 170 years. 

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle which hit the North Island in the past few days has left several dead and caused significant flooding and landslides. 

As it usually occurs during natural disasters, produce growers have been some of the most affected by this event. 

In particular, kiwifruit growers experienced flooding in their crops with water rising up to three meters high. All growing regions in the North Island have been damaged, some orchards have been completely washed away. 

Crops that were completely lost can take at least three years to get up and running again.

NZKGI chief executive Colin Bond told Rural News in an exclusive interview: “We are concerned about the consequence [for] plant health, which may not be seen until the next season or the season after.” 

“They talk about oxygen starvation, which means if the soil is too wet or there is too much surface water then the plant risks oxygen starvation,” he added. 

Luckily, Bond indicated that the overall loss will be marginal in terms of the national crop.

Source: Rural News 

You might also be interested in


New ship supply could destabilize the logistics industry - report
Western Growers announces winners of Board of Directors election
U.S.: South American mango import season to close with larger volumes
Chilean cherry export volume increased by 58% year-on-year
Dole South Africa partners with Allesbeste to open new packing house
Pure Flavor acquires DeTemporada Farms and accelerates expansion
How does the UK stand at the end of 2022?
Key aspects for the conservation of the d'Agen plum export

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands