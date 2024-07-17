Dried fruit and diabetes: Ally or foe?

July 17 , 2024
Dried fruits have gained popularity among health-conscious shoppers as on-the-go, lower-fat snacks. However, their higher sugar content has raised concerns among consumers with type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies have been controversial regarding the association of dried fruit intake with this disease. For this reason, researchers at Honghui Hospital in China set out to examine the potential causal effects of dried fruit intake on type 2 diabetes by conducting a two-sample Mendelian randomization study.

Mendelian randomization (MR) is a method of studying the causal effects of modifiable exposures on health, social, and economic outcomes using genetic variants associated with the specific exposures of interest.

Led by Jianbin Guan, the scientists used genome-wide association study (GWAS) summary statistics for MR analysis to explore the causal association of dried fruit intake with type 2 diabetes.

The study revealed that specific constituents in dried fruits could potentially reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. For instance, carotenoids exhibit antioxidant properties, and elevated intake of carotenoids has been reported to correlate with reduced disease risk.

“Our study provides evidence for the benefits of dried fruit intake on type 2 diabetes. Therefore, a reasonable consumption may provide primary prevention,” the research said.

Dried fruits also contain substantial levels of β-carotene, which is protective against type 2 diabetes development. They also contain various flavonoids, which are associated with improved glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity.

However, the study’s findings could not be generalized to other populations, as the sample comprised people of European descent.

