Delta Fresh enters Mexican table grapes

Delta Fresh, long a major grower-shipper of Mexican tomatoes and vegetables, is adding table grapes to its considerable offerings.

FreshFruitPortal spoke with Pedro Balderrama, Delta salesman, at the Sonoran preseason table grape meeting in Tubac, AZ, in March 22. Delta Fresh, which is based in nearby Nogales, this spring for the first time will be shipping grapes from the Sonoran production areas of Guaymas, Hermosillo and Caborca. Delta Fresh is working with an established grower.

In the past, Delta Fresh didn’t have the right infrastructure and team to be in the grape business, Balderrama says. But the firm’s modern, already-cavernous Nogales warehouse facilities have expanded and the sales and food safety staffing has grown to accommodate the new business.

This spring Delta Fresh is also expanding its line with watermelons, cantaloupes and asparagus. Asparagus shipping was underway in March. The melon season will begin in late April, says Balderrama.