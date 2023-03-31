Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s provide $2M in disaster relief funds for California floods

Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s, two companies based in California’s Salinas and Pajaro Valley, regions devastated by floods after a levee burst during an intense storm earlier this month, have joined forces to deploy $2 million in disaster relief funds to local non-profit organizations in the area.

Many of these companies employees, independent workers, and farmworkers have lived in these regions for years, and for many, their livelihoods have been severely affected by the storm.

Flooding in the Salinas Valley damaged roughly 20,000 acres of farmland.

Taylor Farm’s relief funds, which have surpassed $1 million have gone to Monterey County Food Bank, Community Foundation for Monterey, the Santa Cruz County Community Foundation, and Driscoll’s Charitable Fund.

On the other hand, Driscoll’s has also raised over $1 million, with direct donations to Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, Community Bridges, the Santa Cruz County Community Foundation, and the Casa De La Cultura Center.

Both Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s are calling to further ignite the spirit of giving from individuals and broader corporations.

"Our communities have a tremendous amount of rehabilitation work ahead and we will continue to provide additional help,” said Bruce Taylor, CEO and Chairman, of Taylor Farms. “We remain committed to working alongside our industry, community partners, and first responders to ensure the safety and security of our community. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted and we thank everyone who has stepped in to help.”

According to reports, recovery costs for the agriculture industry in the Salinas valley are estimated at $40 to $50 million.

“Our farming communities in the Pajaro and Salinas valleys provide a vast amount of the produce our nation consumes every day,” said Miles Reiter, CEO of Driscoll’s, Inc.

“It will be weeks until we fully understand the scope of damage as the flooding displaced thousands of people from their homes and disrupted many local farming operations. I am saddened by the destruction while remaining proud to be part of this community where so many people moved swiftly to help those most in need,” Reiter added.