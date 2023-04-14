Macfrut 2023: A record-breaking year for the international trade fair

The 40th edition of Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable industries will take place at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy from May 3- 5.

The event is set to break records with 1,100 exhibitors representing the entire fruit and vegetable supply chain (production, technologies, packaging, logistics, and services), 35% more exhibition space with two more halls, 50% more foreign exhibitors, and over 1,500 accredited international buyers.

New additions include the South America Pavilion, national stands for Egypt and Saudi Arabia, China, themed exhibitions, and dynamic areas.

In addition, there will be themed exhibitions on current trends like Biosolutions, International Blueberry Days, spices and medicinal herbs, tomatoes, and plant nurseries.

Additionally, there will be a double test field featuring technical and technological innovations in the sector, and about 100 events hosted during the trade fair.

The trade fair will combine three assets that are strategic for the growth of the fruit and vegetable sector: Business, Knowledge, and Networking.

The focus will be on fruit and vegetables since this sector plays a key role in the Italian agri-food industry. Data from ISMEA - Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market shows that fruit and vegetable production is worth around €15 billion, while in 2022 exports exceeded €10 billion (fresh and processed products).

Considering the entire supply chain, meaning not only production, but also technologies, packaging, and related services – since Macfrut is a trade fair representing all segments, from farm to fork – the sector is worth twice as much.

South America hall

This year's edition of Macfrut will feature an entire hall dedicated to South America, with 12 companies from Mexico and six from El Salvador. There will also be over 20 companies from Peru, Chile, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

More than 120 companies from the region have already registered.

Other South American countries (Honduras, Haiti, etc.) will be participating in the institutional stand of IILA and in the ‘PYMES Forum’ dedicated to the agri-food supply chain, promoted by IILA to strengthen relations between Italian and Latin American SMEs.

An entire hall will also be dedicated to Africa, which has always been prominently featured at Macfrut. A total of 19 countries will be present, some with many participating companies, such as Ghana (30 companies), Egypt (22), Nigeria (10) and Algeria (10).

Another addition is a national stand for Saudi Arabia – it will be the first time at Macfrut for this country – while Turkey will also participate in large numbers. In particular, China will be returning with 30 companies: this is its first participation in a trade fair abroad since the Covid outbreak.

Themed exhibitions

One of the distinguishing features of the trade fair is that it includes several themed areas with different content, each one coordinated by an expert.

International Blueberry Days, which will make Macfrut the world capital of blueberries, the symbol fruit of the 2023 edition, will kick off with a study day at the Marche Polytechnic University in Ancona.

On 3 May, the Forum will host a Symposium with top scholars and researchers in the field of blueberries, leading industry players from all over the world, and field visits with technicians and experts.

There will also be an exhibition dedicated to blueberries, which will reproduce a shelf as seen in modern retail outlets stacked with different types of products, packaging, and price tags. This event is coordinated by Professor Bruno Mezzetti of the Marche Polytechnic University along with Thomas Drahorad of NCX Drahorad.

Biosolutions International Event, the exhibition dedicated to natural plant protection, nutrition, and biostimulation products, has grown considerably: the exhibition space has doubled in size, with about 40 participating companies.

It will also include the Biosolutions International Congress with leading kiwi producers, technical round tables, the Biosolutions Innovation Award dedicated to innovation, and one-to-one meetings with experts. This event will be coordinated by Agri2000.

The Red Planet is dedicated to the tomato supply chain and will give leading players in the tomato supply chain, from seed companies to modern retailers, the chance to get together. The event will offer meetings between industry professionals, an exhibition area, and market research will also be presented. It will be coordinated by Professor Roberto Della Casa of the University of Bologna.