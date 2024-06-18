South Africa greenlights mangoes from India

Simmi Unnikrishnan, India's Assistant General Manager from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), announced the country has received the green light to export 1.5 metric tonnes of mangoes to South Africa at the Bharat Mango Utsav 2024 event.

The government official clarified the country already received market access last year and that a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to increase mango exports to the country.

"It was difficult to get permission from the South African government. There was a period where analyses had to be done, as these mangoes come after irradiation treatment," Unnikrishnan shared.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar said thanks to the increase in market access, the country will have statistics and reports available next year about the trade relationship, as it pertains to mangoes.

Kumar added that the relationship is highly beneficial to South Africa as well. Thanks to the growing seasons being the opposite in the hemispheres where India and South Africa are located, the fruit would be available all year round.

Unnikrishnan also emphasized India's leadership in mango production as a tactic to nudge traders to assist in importing Indian mangoes and popularising them in South Africa and added that she will be sharing details of South African importers to mango Indian exporters in order to foment a future relationship and agreements.

"India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, producing 50 per cent of the global production, with South Africa accounting for 17 per cent of the world's mangoes."

India's Kesar and Alfonso mangoes will likely be somewhere in the range of Heidi, but other varieties will be cheaper. Mango pulp from India has been available in South Africa for many years now as it was allowed as fruit concentrate as well.