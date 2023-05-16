Italian police find $880M of drugs hidden in Ecuadorian banana shipment

Italian police makes $880M drug bust

May 16 , 2023
Police in Italy have seized 2.7 tons of “extremely pure” cocaine smuggled in refrigerated containers shipped from Ecuador at the port of Gioia Tauro, DW reported. 

The drugs have an estimated worth of over $880 million, making it the one the largest drug busts in the port’s recent history.

Local police discovered the illegal substance hidden under 63 tons of Ecuadorian bananas, which came from Guayaquil and were bound for Armenia, with the help of K9 units.

Police estimate that, had the cargo made it to its destination, it would have made over $900 million in sales.

During the past few days, police forces have also prevented the smuggling of another 1,320 pounds of cocaine in similar fruit containers coming from Ecuador.

Local authorities fear that the recent drug busts may be tied to 'Ndrangheta, currently the most powerful mafia organization leading drug trafficking in the country.

