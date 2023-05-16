Trader Joe’s announces leadership transition

Trader Joe’s CEO to step down

May 16 , 2023
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Trader Joe’s CEO to step down

After 22 years serving as chief executive officer, Trader Joe’s has announced that Dan Bane will retire effective July 2.

Bryan Palbaum, a 20-year Trader Joe’s veteran and currently president and chief operations officer, will be appointed chairman and CEO. 

Jon Basalone, current president of stores, will be promoted to vice CEO, the company said.

During Bane’s time as CEO, the California- based company has grown to 543 stores in 42 states.

“I take great pride that together we have made Trader Joe’s the best grocery store in America,” Bane said in a statement to employees. “Thanks to all!”

“We are thankful for Dan’s leadership over the past 22 years,” said incoming CEO, Palbaumin in a statement.

“Jon and I look forward to working with all crew members to continue to grow Trader Joe’s. We remain focused on providing customers with exciting products at great values while being true to the seven values that will continue to guide Trader Joe’s,” he added. 

Recently, the company announced that it is set to open a new store in Lakewood Ranch near Interstate 75 in the Sarasota area, totaling 10 locations in Florida.

You might also be interested in


Agronometrics in Charts: Production levels for California strawberries expected to reach normalcy by summer
Mission Produce to open UK distribution center with exclusive ripening technology
California Avocado Commission recognizes female farmers
Total produce dollar sales up by 3% in Q1, OPN says
Dole posts “satisfactory” 2022 results despite challenging operating conditions
Klasmann-Deilmann and Maan Biobased Products proudly present: Nygaia. The substrate of the future
International Women's Day: The driving force behind Guatemalan avocados’ admission into the U.S.
Q&A: NMB’s new president Albert Pérez discusses mango industry's biggest challenges

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands