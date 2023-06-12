Florida citrus down as season comes to end

Florida citrus down season comes to end

June 12 , 2023
While Florida citrus estimates tend to be up slightly according to the June 9 report, all categories of Florida citrus were down this season versus 2021-22. The report is compiled by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The harvest season is complete for all grapefruit and non-Valencia oranges. Valencia harvest was “virtually complete” at the time of a May 31 survey.

The worst hit this season is for tangerines and tangelos. The forecast June 9 forecast for Florida tangerines and tangelos is 490,000 boxes, down 10,000 boxes, or a 2% decline, from the previous forecast. This production level is 35 percent less than last season’s final 750,000-box production. The forecast number includes all certified tangerine and tangelo varieties.  

The estimate for all Florida orange production was up 1% in the new report. Florida Valencia oranges and all Florida grapefruit were also forecast to be up 1%. Non-Valencia orange production is forecast to be unchanged.

 The 2022-2023 Florida all orange forecast is 15.8 million 90-pound boxes. This includes 6.15 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges (early, mid-season, and Navel varieties) and 9.60 million Valencia boxes. The Navel forecast, included in the non-Valencia portion of the forecast is 240,000 boxes, 4% of the non-Valencia total.    

The all Florida-grapefruit production forecast is 1.82 million 85-pound boxes. The white grapefruit forecast is increased 10,000 boxes to 250,000 boxes. The red grapefruit forecast is up 10,000 boxes to 1.57 million boxes. 

The Florida citrus industry has been taking a beating, with all-orange production dropping from 52,950 boxes in 2020-21 to 41,200 boxes in 2021-22. Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida late last September, hit hard against the 2022-23 Florida citrus crop.

