European avocado imports continue downward trend

Specialized intelligence firm Avobook’s week 32 report noted a 10% decrease week-on-week in European avocado imports, with Peruvian supplies accounting for 90% of shipments.

However, the report anticipated that Chilean avocados, arriving in the European market in the coming weeks, will offset the decline in Peruvian shipments.

In the U.S. market, Peru holds a 25% share of overall imports while Mexican avocado shipments posted a 9% uptick compared to last week's volumes.

Meanwhile, in China, Peruvian supplies are also declining. Chilean and Mexican supplies are expected to hit Chinese shelves in the coming weeks.

In Chile, local fruit is slowly replacing imported avocados, as Peruvian supplies also decline in this market by 25%.

