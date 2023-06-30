Southern table grape sector continues to lead exports

Grapes continue to be a star product in the Southern Hemisphere, with Peru, Chile and South Africa remaining the world's three leading exporters, according to a recent analysis by TopInfo.

The ability to respond to the changes in consumer trends and preferences in northern markets led the sector’s success, with varietal change to seedless grapes and patented cultivars playing an important role.

Logistical challenges were also met in order to continue offering a fresh and attractive product to buyers during the northern winter.

The Southern Hemisphere has also managed to diversify its destinations. Originally, the main market was the U.S., however, its share has been reduced to only a third of southern shipments.

Europe and the Far East have slowly become important markets, accounting for a quarter of southern shipments in recent seasons.

Latin America, Canada and the Middle East are also becoming good importers of southern grapes. Russia, on the other hand, has declined as a market, as a consequence of the trade conflict arising from the war with Ukraine.

There have been strong changes in the importance of the different suppliers. This year for the first time, Chile, a pioneer in this business and for decades the absolute leader, ceded its place as the world's leading exporter to Peru.

Peru exported almost 600,000 tons in 2022-23, while Chile only reached 500,000 tons. Adverse weather in recent years, crop renewal and a strong varietal reconversion reduced Chile's export potential.

South Africa has also suffered in 2023 under adverse weather conditions. Heavy rains during the harvest limited and complicated export possibilities.

Table grapes are very sensitive to extreme temperature, as well as to excessive rainfall and humidity.

Chile, South Africa and Brazil exported 16-20% less year-on-year this 2022-23. Only Peru managed to continue to increase its volumes, exporting 12% more than in the previous season.

With shipments of almost 600,000 tons, Peru has doubled its exports in just seven years. The Peruvian surplus did not compensate for the other countries’ declines, so total Southern Hemisphere exports were 8% below the record of 1.54 million tons reached in 2021-22.

Virtually all major markets received slightly lower volumes than in the previous season. This lower availability made it possible to better balance the market and sustain an acceptable price level.