Splendid’s new Jaguar Honey mango

Splendid by Porvenir, a major Mexican mango grower-shipper based in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, this July will begin shipping a new brand for its yellow (Honey) mangos.

The new Jaguar brand will be packed in a nine-pound mango tray. This display artwork shows the striking spots of a jaguar against the tray’s yellow background.

“It promotes the idea of having a wild experience with Honey mangos,” says Cindy Schwing, Splendid’s vice president of marketing. Splendid will begin shipping these packages throughout July.

Schwing told FreshFruitPortal.com on June 30 that the new brand will tie into Splendid’s support of Save the Jaguar. Jaguars are endangered cats in their habitat throughout the U.S. Southwest and in Latin America.

Carlos Ferniza, Splendid’s marketing manager who spearheaded the development of the Jaguar project, says in a release, “The jaguar is making a great comeback in the US, and Splendid is joining the cause to raise awareness for the conservation of this magnificent species.”

He chimes in with Schwing by encouraging the experience of eating Honey mangoes. “Indulge in the sweetness and incredible smoothness of our mangoes while promoting and sharing more about the most powerful feline in America.”

“All in all, the idea of eating a Splendid Honey mango and helping to save the jaguars is an awesome combination,” states owner Daniel Ibarra. “We hope to sell lots of Honey mangoes from our headquarters in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, and we will gladly contribute to such a worthy cause.”