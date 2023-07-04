China welcomes Polish imports of fresh blueberries

Fresh Polish blueberries can now officially be exported to China, the Asian country’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) announced via its official website on June 28.

A phytosanitary protocol for the exchange was developed and signed by authorities of both countries on June 21.

In recent years, the European country has worked hard to promote blueberry consumption and boost domestic demand.

Polish production is growing fast, but imports grew by 116% between 2020 and 2022, a rate four times faster than that of exports.

Entrance to China, as one of the largest destination markets globally, could prove crucial as Poland continues to build steam for its blueberry business.

Poland is the sixth largest blueberry producer in the world, with 35,000 tons of fruit harvested yearly.

The Polish blueberry market represents a 4.2% share in global production.

Apples were admitted into China in 2016, making them the first Polish fresh fruit to be granted admission.