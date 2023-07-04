Fresh Polish blueberries now available in China

China welcomes Polish imports of fresh blueberries

July 04 , 2023
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
China welcomes Polish imports of fresh blueberries

Fresh Polish blueberries can now officially be exported to China, the Asian country’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) announced via its official website on June 28.

A phytosanitary protocol for the exchange was  developed and signed by authorities of both countries on June 21.

In recent years, the European country has worked hard to promote blueberry consumption and boost domestic demand. 

Polish production is growing fast, but imports grew by 116% between 2020 and 2022,  a rate four times faster than that of exports.

Related articles: IBO Summit 2023 in Poland, a booming market for blueberry consumption

Entrance to China, as one of the largest destination markets globally, could prove crucial as Poland continues to build steam for its blueberry business.

Poland is the sixth largest blueberry producer in the world, with 35,000 tons of fruit harvested yearly. 

The Polish blueberry market represents a 4.2% share in global production.

Apples were admitted into China in 2016, making them the first Polish fresh fruit to be granted admission.

You might also be interested in


Oppy adds North Carolina blueberries to program to secure year-round supply
Agronometrics in Charts: Peru awaits another promising blueberry season
South American Blueberry Convention brings industry together
Blueberries will be the trending topic at Macfrut 2023
Agronometrics in Charts: Blueberries become Peru's main agro-export crop, surpassing grapes in value
The growth of the Mexican blueberry industry comes with great responsibility
Blueberry industry mourns Bernardine Strik
Berry Blue LLC & University of Florida to develop late-season blueberry varieties

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands