FreshFruitPortal.com integrates Artificial Intelligence to news feed

Sarah, FreshFruitPortal.com’s avatar, is in charge of delivering the daily news summary on its website and social networks.

This helps readers anticipate what content they will find every day on the site.

"For us, in a dynamic industry such as the fruit industry and a world in constant change, it is a priority to find new ways to communicate with our readers and customers, who we know are looking for reliable and updated information, and this is a simple and brief way to learn about the most relevant news and interviews that we provide every day," says Yentzen Group CEO Gustavo Yentzen.

Yentzen Group is a conglomerate that brings together the brands PortalFruticola.com, FreshFruitPortal.com, ChinaFruitPortal.com and magazines Visión Frutícola and Vision Magazine U.S.

He adds that "our commitment to our readers and clients is that we will always be looking for new ways to innovate in the way we deliver information. In our websites, magazines and events, this is a first step we are taking to get closer to our audience in a simple and attractive way”.