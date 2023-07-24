USA Pears granted Produce Powerhouse award

July 24 , 2023
USA Pears granted Produce Powerhouse award

USA Pears announced that its ten pear varieties were recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards. Select winners can be found in the July/August issue.

“Along with many familiar varieties including Bartlett, Anjou and Bosc, our growers in Washington and Oregon also produce other heirloom varieties, and several new pears introduced in the last few years,” says Kevin Moffitt, president & CEO for Pear Bureau Northwest, based in Milwaukie, OR..

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the U.S. commercial fresh pear crop.

The group provides marketing and merchandising expertise, using consumer research and individual store analysis.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected by Good Housekeeping for this award in the Powerhouse Produce category,” says Jim Morris, marketing communications manager for the organization.

Morris adds that pears make a “nutritious, high fiber and versatile addition to savory snacks and meals”.

According to a release by USA Pears, more than 700 grower families in the Pacific Northwest are currently preparing to begin harvest in August, with promotional volumes soon coming to the market.

