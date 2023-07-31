Drought reduces daily Panama Canal vessel traffic

In light of the ongoing dry season and its prolonged effects, the Panama Canal has informed its customers that it will maintain a draft of 44 feet for the next few months.

The measure will be in place for “as long as weather conditions do not vary significantly from our current projections,” the Panama Canal Authority says in a recent release.

This comes as the canal seeks to continue providing reliable and sustainable service for its clients.

An average of 32 vessels per day will be allowed transit with this temporary condition, as changes in precipitation patterns are expected to affect water availability in Panama.

Drought conditions in the canal are part of a global phenomenon, with the World Meteorological Organization warning about a high probability of El Niño setting in before the end of this calendar year.

The Canal has been implementing procedures to improve water efficiency in its operations, while conducting studies to identify long-term solutions to climate variability. However, the severity of the drought, coupled with its recurrence is historically unprecedented.

The Panama Canal remains committed to ensuring safe and reliable operations in the short term and optimal services for years to come.