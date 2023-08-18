IFPA partners with Circana to launch retail produce consumption data platform

IFPA partners with Circana to launch data platform

August 18 , 2023
International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has launched its new Produce Consumption Data Platform, giving IFPA members access to top-notch grocery retail sales data, including category-specific insights and trends. 

IFPA partners with the industry-leading data provider – Circana (formerly IRI + NPD) – to provide members with the gold standard of retail fruit and vegetable sales data.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to offer IFPA members a one-stop shop for all their commodity sales insights needs to drive well-informed business decisions,” said Joe Watson, IFPA’s vice president of retail, foodservice, and wholesale membership. “Whether members want to compare different commodities, examine the entire industry, or dive deeper into household consumption information, it’s all included in this platform.” 

IFPA’s partnership with Circana enables direct access to a wealth of produce information for members through the new Produce Consumption Data webpage on IFPA’s website. 

The data platform contains comprehensive retail sales reporting for organic and conventional produce.

IFPA members can find fully customizable reports with monthly data updates through this page. In addition, members can access articles and reports that specifically pertain to the production and performance of specific produce categories globally.

The platform provides IFPA members with benefits including:

  • Benchmark your performance against the aggregate.
  • Combine Circana data with your information to produce customized insights.
  • Get produce department sales, dollar and volume stats, and trends.
  • Dive deeply into individual fruit or vegetable stats to prioritize areas for improvement or differentiation.
  • Compare individual commodity performance month to month, including which items are on the list, and which are rising or declining.
  • Discover how household panel data can provide a deeper look at produce consumption.

 

