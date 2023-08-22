Texas storm is welcomed

On Aug. 21, weather forecasters warned South Texas of a Gulf of Mexico storm that was to come ashore by the morning of Aug. 22.

While some in the region might be concerned, this was great news for Bret Erickson, executive vice president of business affairs for Little Bear Produce, a major grower-packer-distributor based in Edinburg, TX.

“The incoming tropical system’s current track and forecasted rain amounts are fantastic news for South Texas vegetable growers,” Erickson tells FreshFruitPortal.com on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

“We are expecting one- to three-inches of sweet rain across the South Texas growing region. With the hot, dry weather we have been experiencing the last six-plus weeks, it will be a much-needed respite and will help add some ground moisture, cool down soil temps, and knock down salt levels; all great things as we are starting plant now for the upcoming season.”

He adds that an even greater benefit that what’s offered for local growers is the weather system is projected to bring “as much as eight to ten inches of inflow into our reservoirs to the north. Our reservoir levels have been perilously low the last couple of years. Tropical events like this which fall into our watershed and end up in Amistad and Falcon Lake are crucial for our ability to irrigate our crops throughout the season.”