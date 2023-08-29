Pandol Bros. announces leadership transition

Pandol Bros., Inc. announced the retirement of their CEO and long-time employee, Cheri Diebel at the end of 2023.

Diebel has worked for Pandol since 1981 in varying capacities, most recently as the President/CEO, since January of 2012. She has overseen a period of planned growth, innovation, and value creation, putting into practice the shareholders’ vision to improve asset efficiency and overall company performance and profitability.

“The Pandol Family and Board is grateful to Cheri for her steadfast leadership, commitment, and oversight in moving PBI forward over her career, and most notably during her last twelve years as CEO of PBI. Cheri has created an environment at PBI that has allowed us to make a significant impact with our customers, industry, and employees alike,” says Louis Pandol, board chair of Pandol Bros., Inc.

“She has capably led our company during a time of significant challenges and changes, positioning PBI to deliver long-term sustainable value for ownership, strategic business partners, and customers. We are grateful to have Cheri’s continuing leadership and support and know that she will ensure a smooth changeover to her successor,” adds Pandol.

“To be a part of this wonderful organization and work for and with the Pandol family has been an honor and a privilege. I am most proud of our team here at PBI and all we have built together,” says Diebel. “Our outstanding employees and the passion they have for consistent excellence in all that they do is one of the chief reasons for our continued success over the years. PBI has been my home for 42 years and I am confident that now is the right time for the next CEO to take the company forward.”

Mitch Millwee Named New President/CEO

PBI also announced that Mitch Millwee will be joining the company later in 2023, as the new president and CEO. Millwee comes to PBI from Pacific Ag Management, Inc. where he served as President and CEO starting in 2017. Prior to his tenure at Pacific Ag Management, he spent 30 years in agricultural lending with AgWest Farm Credit in Bakersfield.

Millwee earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is a graduate of Class 31 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program and a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

“I am excited and honored to join PBI as President/CEO. I have had the pleasure of working closely with the Pandol Family operations during my career at AgWest Farm Credit and now look forward to leading such a great organization with so many outstanding people,” says Millwee.

“We are thrilled and feel very lucky that circumstances aligned for us to have Mitch join our team at PBI,” stated Louis Pandol. We believe he will be an excellent fit for the position and the organization!”