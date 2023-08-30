Invaio receives approval in Florida for solution to suppress citrus greening

Invaio Sciences, a bio platform company developing nature-positive agriculture has received approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Community Services for its Citrus Health solution to suppress citrus greening in oranges. The approval is under section 24(c) of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

Invaio's solution treats citrus greening disease – also known as Huanglongbing (HLB) – spread by the Asian citrus psyllid. The disease wreaks havoc on the Florida citrus industry and has dealt massive losses in yields and profits since 2006.

"I'm really excited about what Invaio is doing," says Ned Hancock, a fifth-generation citrus grower. "This is probably the first time in my lifetime our industry has seen truly new technology. I see this as potentially revolutionizing the way we manage citrus."

Invaio's new solution will deliver ArborBiotic through Invaio's groundbreaking application technology, Trecise.

Unlike conventional injection treatments, this minimally invasive system requires 90% less active ingredients as it delivers directly into the tree's vascular system. Trials have shown an average yield increase of 30% after just one treatment as well as an increase in BRIX and a reduction in fruit drop.

"Invaio's Trecise technology offers a real breakthrough in the fight against citrus greening, a disease that has devastated the industry for more than 15 years," says Ignacio Martinez, founder and CEO of Invaio. "This is the first of many Invaio technologies that will benefit growers, crops, and the environment."

The Trecise system has these advantages for growers and applicators:

Its 120-day pre-harvest interval is 60 days shorter than conventional injection treatments.

There's no need for drilling, making it suitable for young trees that have had few treatment options available until now.

Since it applies active ingredients directly in the tree’s conductive tissues, it needs lower rates for equivalent efficacy, reducing misapplication and residue risks.

Reduces risk of exposure to workers and the environment because of its closed-system design.

"We're excited to launch our Trecise system and are optimistic about the future of Florida's citrus industry. With our initial focus on treating young and non-bearing trees, we hope to show that growers can get trees to bearing age with minimal disease symptoms and build confidence for replanting," says Dave Gerrard, head of commercial U.S. "This is just the first step. We're committed to delivering further solutions to help Florida citrus growers regain their pre-HLB yields."