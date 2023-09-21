Agronometrics: Mexico among top 3 producers of avocado, blackberry, raspberry and asparagus

Mexico has solidified its position as a global agricultural powerhouse. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development highlighted that this year Mexico is the world's leading producer of avocado and blackberry, it stands second in the production of green chile, lemon and raspberry and holds the third spot in the production of asparagus, guava and mango.

Mexico reigns supreme as the leading producer of avocados, with a staggering 2.54 million tons harvested in 2022, valued at 63.45 billion pesos. Michoacán, Mexico's primary avocado producer, contributed a substantial 73.1% of the national yield. The nation also dominates the blackberry market, boasting a total output of 223,000 tons and a value of 4.8 billion pesos, largely attributed to Michoacán's impressive 92.1% contribution.

Additionally, Mexico's raspberry industry has been thriving, with 178,667 tons harvested from 9,627 hectares, generating over 12.6 billion pesos in revenue. Jalisco led in raspberry production, closely followed by Michoacán and Baja California. In the realm of asparagus, Mexico showcased its prowess by producing 357,839 tons, valued at 17.27 billion pesos, cultivated across 38,435 hectares. Notably, Sonora, Guanajuato, Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Querétaro emerged as the top producers in this category. These impressive agricultural feats are a testament to Mexico's diligent farmers and the quality standards in the country, ensuring a consistent supply of top-quality produce to the global market.