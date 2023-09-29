FrostBoss inaugurates blade manufacturing facility

FrostBoss, the global brand of New Zealand Frost Fans Limited, announced the opening of a cutting-edge blade manufacturing facility on Sep. 26.

Based in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, the firm produces frost fans and exports its products to six continents.

Frost fans utilize the warmer air located in the atmosphere’s inversion layer to protect crops from frost damage.There is documented evidence that using frost fans results in significantly better crop protection and overall performance.

"Our products and services are now in a dozen countries and counting, protecting wine and table grapes, nuts, citrus, stone fruit, pip fruit, berries, kiwifruit, avocados, mangos, even instant lawn and grass… anything that can be damaged by frost," says CEO Andrew Priest.

The new manufacturing technology, using robotics supplied by ABB and Italian company Roboticom, transforms labor-intensive tasks into automated processes, improving product consistency and enhancing health and safety standards, the firm says.

"The facility itself has been designed to eliminate, substitute, and isolate a number of significant hazards, so is a fundamentally safer and healthier work environment compared to the old factory," adds Priest.

This grand opening marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward global leadership in frost protection.