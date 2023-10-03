Dole Organics and ‘Dole Go Organic!’ brands introduced at Fruit Attraction

Dole, a global leader in fresh produce, indicates that Dole Organics, a new specialist division and its new ‘GO Organic!’ consumer brands, will be officially introduced at Fruit Attraction 2023 in Madrid on Oct. 3-5.

According to the company, Dole Organics will be dedicated to bringing renewed impetus to the organic fresh produce category by promoting cross-sector collaboration, consolidating supply, assuring continuity and consistency of product, and applying best-in-class category management practices in-store.

Additionally, Dole’s new GO Organic! brand will complement its Dole organic banana and pineapple offering already available across Europe.

Dole is the largest grower and distributor of both premium organic bananas and pineapples in the United States, and this October celebrates 25 years of its organic banana program. In Europe, Dole works with a broad network of local third-party organic growers across many of the local markets in which it has on-the-ground operations.

Dole Organics will be dedicated to providing a reliable, cross-category, 52-week organic program, meeting consumer demand for greater consistency in quality and availability of organic produce; and organic growers’ appetite for greater commercial security and investment in the category as a whole.

Dole says it is committed to aligning its own organic production with that of the very best global and local third-party growers to offer a comprehensive, consistent, integrated year-round range, grown with care, passion, and pride and promoted creatively to appeal to the widest possible consumer set.

GO Organic! will work towards best practices across production, procurement, packaging, and promotion.

Bengt Nilsson, president of Dole Northern Europe notes: “Our ambition is unambiguous. We aim to become the indispensable conduit that brings together our own organic production, that of the most accomplished organic growers, the full resources of our group, and our commercial partners to present consistently superior organic produce to consumers, 52 weeks of the year. In creating Dole Organics and launching our DOLE® GO Organic! brand we are laying foundations and extending an open invitation to independent organic growers and European retailers alike to work together with Dole to collectively bring organic fruit and vegetables to the next level.” Dole will be exhibiting at Fruit Attraction 2023 in Hall 10 on Stand C-01 Oct. 3-5.