Organic produce sales up again in Q3

For the second straight quarter, organic fresh produce grew by 2% in year-over-year sales and another 2% in volume in the third quarter, according to a report issued by Organic Produce Network and Category Partners.

Conventional produce dollar sales and volume showed similar year-over-year gains, with sales up 2.4% and a volume increase of 1.8%.

Sales for the quarter topped $2.44 billion and volume movement reached 733 million pounds.

The organic berry category, which includes strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, led overall dollar sales with $461 million for the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%.

The second-largest dollar category, packaged salads, experienced a 5% decline in sales in the third quarter of 2023, with total sales of $362 million.

In a period of continued inflationary pressure, price increases in each segment were considerably less compared to the past two years.

Conventional produce average price per pound grew by 0.6% year-on-year, while organic pricing per pound rose by a mere 0.1%.

Overall, the average price per pound for the total produce department increased by only one cent compared to the same period last year.

"The growth in volume slightly outpacing conventional produce reflects the continued consumer interest in healthier and sustainable food choices, reaffirming the vitality of the organic industry in today's market," says Category Partners CEO Tom Barnes.