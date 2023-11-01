 Mobile app announces fresh produce arrivals 

Foodshed.io, a mobile marketing app and logistics platform connecting small and medium-sized local producers with chefs, supermarkets, and institutional buyers, announced a partnership with Schnucks Markets, Inc., a family-owned retailer serving the Midwest.

Together, they are set to redefine the concept of "local" through the innovative pilot program, "Fresh Produce Now." Select Schnucks stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area will leverage Foodshed.io to provide customers with real-time updates on the arrival of fresh, seasonal local produce at the peak of flavor and freshness.

As part of the pilot program, customers can expect timely alerts through the Schnucks Rewards app when a fresh, locally grown produce item arrives at their selected "home" Schnucks or Eatwell Market store, provided push notifications are enabled.

Notifications will include details about the source of the harvest and, whenever possible, it's harvest time. This not only emphasizes the availability of fresh, local produce for Schnucks customers but also encourages engagement with the Schnucks Rewards app among users with active push notifications.

Rachel Wilson, director of farms at Foodshed.io, highlighted the program's innovation, stating, "We are refining the answer to the question of 'What is local?'—shifting from how many miles away to how many hours ago something was picked. Utilizing our technology in tandem with Schnucks, we are poised to set a fresh standard and cut down on food waste."

Mike Tipton, Schnucks vice president of produce and floral, says, regarding the partnership that, "Schnucks takes great pride in supporting our local farmers and communities. Our collaboration with FoodShed.io enhances our commitment to delivering the freshest produce to our valued customers. The new feature in our Schnucks Rewards mobile app reinforces our 'Fresh Produce Now' initiative."

Schnucks is the ideal partner for FoodShed.io, with a dedication to its customers that is unmatched.

“We’ve been working hand in hand with Schnucks for five years, and we deeply appreciate their commitment to their community,” Dan Beckmann, CEO of Foodshed.io, expressed. “Schnucks has consistently offered the freshest produce, and our technology empowers their mobile app customers to experience it firsthand.”