Aneberries project 12% growth in 2024-25

Mexico’s National Berry Exporters Association (Aneberries) is having a busy year, with the entity working on new market openings in Asia, and expanding its scope through promotion.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke to Aneberries General Director Juan José Flores, who explains the sector is looking to score 12% to 15% growth by 2025.

For the EU market, Aneberries hopes to increase shipments by 2% and to overcome logistics issues that have affected fruit quality in the past. Additionally, Flores states that they are working on labor and environmental safety and sustainability certifications.

The executive explains that they are working on fully complying with regulations, as well as deploying marketing strategies and the creation of new vice-presidencies within the association “that will soon provide roadmaps for promotion, marketing and development.”

“We are now working with the Mexican authorities to open up in South Korea, India, Vietnam and Thailand, where we had a presence, but now some requirements have changed,” Flores indicates. “We also had visits from importers from India and Southeast Asia, which helps the knowledge and growth of Mexican berries.”

The association attended Fruit Attraction 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Flores stresses that produce fair participation is key for Mexican berries to establish a global presence.

“Europe is an open market in terms of phytosanitary and safety requirements, which we are always promoting. I think it has been a good idea to hold tastings at fairs to show flavors and new genetics,” he adds.

“We want to continue growing, but we are also very aware of the berry offerings coming from the EU itself, and Morocco. That is why it is good to know how we stand in those markets to analyze the type of promotional campaign to be carried out, highlighting what Mexican berries are and their contribution to the field and the community related to production in Mexico,” Flores says.