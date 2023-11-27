Stone fruit recalled due to Listeria outbreak

November 27 , 2023
Stone fruit recalled due to Listeria outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a Listeria contamination in peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores from May 1 through November 15, 2022 and from May 1 through November 15, 2023.

Recalled fruit is past expiration and no longer available for sale in retail stores but, the FDA warns, could have been frozen by consumers. 

The recalled fruit was sold at retail stores nationwide in bags or as individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers, under multiple brand names.

Individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers on the fruit labeled USA-E-U, containing the following numbers:

  • Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038
  • White peach: 4401
  • Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378
  • White nectarine: 3035
  • Red plum: 4042
  • Black plum: 4040
  • HMC Farms: peaches, plums, or nectarines sold in HMC Farms-branded bags
  • Signature Farms: peaches or nectarines sold in Signature Farms-branded bags and labeled with 6359 printed on a white sticker on the bag.
Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day or as late as ten weeks after. 

Mild symptoms include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in which case immediate medical attention is advised.

