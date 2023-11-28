Deadly Salmonella outbreak expands

FreshFruitPortal.com reported Nov.14 that the cantaloupes distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada had tested positive for Salmonella contamination and were being recalled.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated the salmonella outbreak is expanding, as new illnesses and hospitalizations had been reported in 17 additional states, for a total of 32 states.

As of Nov. 24, 56 new illnesses were reported for a total of 99. Hospitalizations also rose by 28 cases for a total of 45 and, in a tragic turn of events, two deaths were reported.

Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.

The CDC updated its list of recalled food to the following:

Whole cantaloupes

Might have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys

Sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023

Most have a yellow label with “Vinyard,” and some have a red label with “Fresh”

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products

Includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging

Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023

Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes

Includes cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes

Packed in clear square or round plastic containers

Best-by dates between November 7 to November 12, 2023

Sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Additionally, Pacific Trellis Fruit is initiating a voluntary recall of 4,872 cases of Malichita brand whole cantaloupe in connection with CDC’s investigation.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) can include, but are not limited to, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, chills, headaches and bloody stools.

If the affected person is an infant, young child, older adult or someone with a weakened immune system, immediate medical attention is advised if said symptoms last more than a few days.