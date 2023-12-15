Mango volumes from South America on the rise

A crop report by the National Mango Board shows export volumes from Peru, Ecuador and Brazil rose 24% between the week ending Dec. 9, 2023, and the previous one.

The total volume shipped from the three countries totaled 1,166,803 boxes.

Brazil

Brazil reached a total of 12,064,074 boxes for the season, with approximately 265,798 for the week of Dec. 9.

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Brazil was 111,612 boxes for a total of 9,369,337 boxes.

Ecuador

Ecuador is currently shipping the highest volumes out of the three countries with approximately 809,793 shipped during the week.

That week's volume is about 45.2% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

The country has shipped a total of 4,032,357 boxes for the season.

Perú

The volume shipped from Peru was approximately 91,212 boxes for a total of 419,508 boxes for the season. The week’s volume is about 42% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Peru was 1,086,864 boxes for a total of 2,449,617 boxes