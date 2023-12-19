Final COP28 declaration will not focus on agriculture and food

Despite calls from countries to focus on food and agriculture as a way to meet the world's climate goals, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack revealed that the final COP28 declaration would not focus on agriculture and food. This decision was influenced by a request from the G77 group of developing countries for additional review and participation related to agriculture and food, leaving no time for negotiations.

While Vilsack highlighted the importance of a special day dedicated to agriculture and food policy and the participation of U.S. farm and food leaders, he considered the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Change, signed by 152 nations, and commitments by countries and companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fund related projects as significant achievements.

However, some observers were disappointed because this would delay progress until June 2024.

“Today, on the first-ever day dedicated to food and agriculture at a COP conference, we’re proud to highlight the steps we’re taking to tackle the climate crisis, invest in food systems innovation, and bring new opportunities to producers,” said Secretary Tom Vilsack via X on Dec. 10.

Vilsack mentioned the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for climate, a joint initiative between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates aimed at addressing climate change and global hunger through increased investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

Regarding reducing meat consumption, Vilsack said he had not heard much about that goal but instead emphasized strategies for reducing methane emissions related to livestock.

The U.S. is taking a leadership role in methane reduction through research, feed additives, recapturing methane for energy production, and managing manure.

Cop28: An Explanation

What is COP28? It's a meeting of politicians, diplomats, NGOs, and representatives of national governments. Other stakeholders attend to try to influence the outcome. The meeting dates back to June 1992 when 154 countries signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). At the time, those countries agreed to combat human impacts on the climate.

COP meetings have been held every year since, with a different country becoming the COP president. Since that country is in charge of organizing the meeting, the host city typically moves from year to year. Then, any new agreements struck from that year's meeting are typically named after the host city, such as the 2015 Paris Agreement and the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact. According to the COP28 website, the goal is to "correct course and accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis." The website also states, "COP28 is where the world will take stock of progress on the Paris Agreement – the landmark climate treaty concluded in 2015 – and chart a course of action to dramatically reduce emissions and protect lives and livelihoods."

The Goal

According to COP28 organizers, the science shows "to preserve a livable climate, the production of coal, oil, and gas must rapidly decline, and global renewable power capacity – including wind, solar, hydro and geothermal energy – needs to triple by 2030. At the same time, financing for adaptation and investments in climate resilience need a quantum leap."

COP28 organizers say the goal is to create "concrete solutions to the defining issue of our time."