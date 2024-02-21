Sorma Group's box filling robot seeks to revolutionize packing

Sorma Group took center stage at Fruit Logistica 2024 with the launch of its latest innovation: the Box Filling Robot. Set to revolutionize post-harvest processing, this state-of-the-art machine promised unparalleled precision, efficiency, and versatility.

Designed to streamline the filling process, this cutting-edge technology offered a seamless solution for placing produce packs in boxes with the utmost care and accuracy.

What set Sorma Group's Box Filling Robot apart was its advanced handling system, which combined speed and precision while maintaining a gentle touch reminiscent of manual placement. Unlike traditional box fillers that rely on conveyor belts, this innovative machine featured an automated hand that delicately positioned each pack in its designated spot. The result was a filling process that minimized the risk of product damage and ensured consistency in presentation.

"With the launch of our Box Filling Robot, we're redefining the standards of automation in post-harvest processing," said Mario Mercadini, Marketing Manager in Sorma Group. "This machine offered a level of accuracy and efficiency that surpassed traditional methods, making it an indispensable asset for businesses seeking to optimize their operations."

Capable of placing up to 30-40 packs of produce per minute, the Box Filling Robot offered unmatched speed and efficiency, making it a viable substitute for one or two production line operators. Its versatility allowed it to seamlessly integrate with Sorma Group's net packaging solutions, catering to the diverse needs of the industry.

Developed at the company's Germany location, the Box Filling Robot is poised to make waves in markets worldwide. "As pioneers in fruit and vegetable post-harvest processing, we were committed to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible," added Mercadini. "With the Box Filling Robot, we weren't just offering a solution – we were setting a new standard for excellence in post-harvest processing."

Fruit Logistica attendees were invited to visit Sorma Group's exhibit to witness the Box Filling Robot in action and learn more about the company's comprehensive lineup of automation solutions. With a legacy of excellence spanning over five decades, Sorma Group continued to lead the way in shaping the future of the fruit and vegetable industry.

Established in 1973 by founder Nevio Lotti, Sorma Group has emerged as a global leader in fruit and vegetable processing, boasting a diverse portfolio of over 160 automatic machine models protected by 60 patents. With operations centers spanning across Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Turkey, the Netherlands, the USA, and Brazil, Sorma Group is uniquely positioned to cater to the evolving needs of large-scale distribution.

The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident through its development of eco-friendly packaging solutions and integration of artificial intelligence in post-harvest processing. With a dedicated team of 35 in-house engineers and 40 specialist distributors operating at the global level, Sorma Group continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry, driving forward a legacy of precision, efficiency, and reliability.