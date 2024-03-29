Reminder: Global survey seeks insight on fresh produce costs, trade - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE - The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce has launched its second global survey into the costs of fruit and vegetable production and trading, and the prices received by growers and intermediaries. The survey is a follow-up of the survey conducted by the Coalition in March 2023, when producers and traders the world over were facing unprecedented cost hikes (the results of this first survey are available on the Coalition's website.

Now, the Coalition is repeating its survey to understand how the situation has evolved over the past year. The new data will support the development of global and national perspectives on the evolving impacts of production and trading costs in the following regions: Canada, the USA, Europe, Africa, New Zealand, Australia and South America.

“We are conducting this global survey to shed light on the challenges experienced by actors in the fresh produce supply chain worldwide,” says Ron Lemaire, Chairman of the Coalition. “The results of this new survey will help the industry, its partners and all government levels understand the current impacts of production and operating costs and selling prices, and work together to address them.”

All industry actors are invited to complete the (short) survey to support the Coalition’s efforts to frame and understand the challenges the industry is experiencing today. To participate in the survey, click here.

About the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce

The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce brings together fresh produce associations from around the world, based on their joint vision to create resilient global value chains for fruits and vegetables that bring a myriad of economic, environmental and societal benefits.

The Coalition’s mission is to voice solutions to address disruptions in global supply chains for fresh produce, including – but not limited to – rising costs, and share and promote best practices. The Coalition’s current members are Afruibana, the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), AUSVEG, the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship–Agriculture–Development (COLEAD), Freshfel Europe, the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC), the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), the Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE) and United Fresh New Zealand. To find out more about the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce and obtain the full report, visit our website at www.producecoalition.net or contact us at info@producecoalition.net.

