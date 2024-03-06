South African grapes near season's end with strong export volume

The South African grape season is expected to close by the end of March, two weeks earlier than last year.

The South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) said packing had entered its final phase, with 91% of volume already inspected for export.

Volume to date is up 18% year-on-year. In all, South Africa expects to export 75.8 million cartons this season.

During week 8, inspectors processed 4.5 million cartons of mostly Crimson Seedless, Autumncrisp and Scarlotta Seedless.

Regional progress

In the Hex River Region, localized weather challenges contributed to a 6% drop in volume to 22.4 million cartons. Overall, however, SATI said Hex River producers enjoyed a good harvest and weather that favored good color development.

Packing in the region, as well as in Berg, is ongoing.

“The region anticipates ending the season within the next 2-3 weeks, which is about 2 weeks earlier than last year,” SATI said.

Meanwhile, packing has been completed in the Northern Provinces and Orange River Region. It was mostly complete in the Olifants River Region.

Port challenges

Delays at the Cape Town Port continue to lead South African grape exporters to explore alternative options. Wind and fog disruptions at Cape Town Port were down in the month of February but logistical issues remain.

“Although not ideal due to the increased cost, a further 831,191 million cartons were diverted from Cape Town to [Port Elizabeth] for export in Week 08, bringing the total volume of grapes exported through this port to 7.1 million cartons for the season, accounting for 12.3% of all exports to date,” SATI reported.

Antoinette van Heerden, logistical affairs manager at FPEF, said exporters continue to work with Transnet, the nation’s port authority, to manage product movement in Cape Town.

“It is expected that by next season additional equipment will be operational, however it is likely that alternative ports will continue to be utilised,” van Heerden said.

Market performance

Despite the challenges, Leon De Kock, CEO at Grape Alliance, said prices and movement have been favorable in Europe and the United Kingdom.

“To date, European market prices have been favourable. Product has been moving through the value chain quickly. Increased pressure is expected in the market in the next few weeks, as more volumes from other producing countries arrive,” De Kock said.

“Product has been moving through UK supermarkets quickly, with minimal stock being stored. Stock levels are expected to rise in the next weeks, as increased arrivals are anticipated.”

In the Middle East, he said prices were increasingly competitive due to the pressure of India’s lower production costs. He expected India’s market share to increase and South Africa’s to decrease in the region in future seasons.

Challenges were also seen in Asia. De Kock advised exporters to ensure good quality in products sent to the region.

“The Asian markets require a very high level of quality,” De Kock said. “As an industry it is imperative not to send any below-par product to these markets, as rebuilding lost trust would take time. The China market was challenging this year due to macro-economic factors.”

In 2022, South Africa ranked as the world’s fourth largest table grape largest exporter, according to UN data. In the top three spots were Chile, Peru, and Italy.