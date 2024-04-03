Consumer Price Index for fresh fruit scores moderate increase

Fresh fruit consumer prices in US score moderate increase
The March Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh fruits in the United States is slightly up by 0.2%, a recent USDA report said. The CPI provides an indication of general retail prices.
Lower apple and banana retail prices in early 2024 provided a moderating influence on the fresh fruit CPI.
The apple CPI was down 10% in February as well, with fresh apple volume in storage surpassing the 5-year average.
Apples and bananas are two of the most heavily weighted prices in the fresh fruit Consumer Price Index, together accounting for about 27% of the index relative importance. This is roughly the same as all citrus fruit categories, which account for 28%.
In January and February, banana imports from main suppliers like Guatemala, Costa Rica and Ecuador were higher year-on-year. This prompted a 3.4 and 2.5% drop in average retail prices.
Strawberries saw a similar situation. Despite lower domestic volumes, higher Mexican supplies caused prices to decrease from $3.17 per 12-ounce pint in 2023 to $3.05 in February.
Overall larger supplies of oranges also lowered prices. February retail prices for navel oranges were $1.53 per pound, a 1.1% decrease year-on-year.