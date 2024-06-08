The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

The “alarmist reactions and misrepresentation of facts were started by a reefer information news snippet erroneously headlined 'Yellow Dragon lands in Eastern Cape. Huanglongbing, or citrus greening disease, has been identified in residential areas in the South African port city of Gqeberha'", the Citrus Growers’ Association of South Africa (CGSA) told FreshFruitPortal.com.

In a release, the Peruvian multinational company thanked him for his dedication and leadership during his 13 years with the company and wished him the best in his future professional endeavors.

While the company searches for a permanent successor, Ricardo Naranjo, the current CFO of the company, will assume the role of interim CEO.

Effective July 1, 2024, and after an exhaustive international search process, Hortifrut announced Héctor Enrique Luján Valladolid as Chief Executive Officer, to lead the company's global operations. Luján, a Mexican national, will initially be based in the United States, the company said.

To get a more global view and understand what is happening in the Central American country, FreshfruitPortal.com spoke exclusively with Oscar Arias Moreira, president of the National Chamber of Agriculture and Agribusiness (CNAA). This institution comprises 24 organizations from the country's agricultural sector, representing 80% of Costa Rica's agricultural activity.

A study by the research and economic statistics company BBVA Studios shows significant growth in avocado planting hectares and increased gross domestic product (GDP) in Mexico.

The organization, formerly known as Servicio de Estudios, reports substantial growth in avocado plantations over the last 20 years. In 2000, 93,500 hectares were planted with avocados in the country, while by 2020, new plantations reached 241,100 hectares, marking an estimated growth of 157%.

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) recently offered a seminar where researchers from UC Davis shared a five-year evaluation (2018-2022) of the promotion programs offered by the organization, looking at market trends as well as qualitative and quantitative evaluations of marketing programs for avocados.

Peru is in the midst of its avocado export season, which goes from May to August, and so far in 2024, has shipped almost half of the total volume exported in 2023.

Juan Carlos Paredes, president of ProHass, told FreshFruitPortal.com that they still have a 16% drop in exports projected for the season.