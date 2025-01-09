Australia's orange production is expected to reach its highest level in two decades in 2025

In the latest Citrus Annual Australia report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the organization projects that orange production in Australia will increase to 545,000 metric tons (MT) in the 2024/25 marketing year (MY), the highest production level recorded in the past two decades.

The growth can be attributed to favorable early growing conditions during last year and production era expansion. Major orange production areas are concentrated in the southern temperate climate regions of Riverina, Murray Valley, and Riverland. Although these areas depend on irrigation to meet tree water demands, their "adequate cold chill period" allows tree maturation and supports good bud bursts.

Mandarin production is also expected to reach a record high this upcoming marketing year, thanks to a 64% increase in planted areas in the country and a focus on seedless varieties. Production is forecast to reach 225,000MT, and exports are projected at a record 105,000MT.

Orange exports are also expected to increase by 10,000MT to 190,000MT - a number that, if achieved, would be Australia’s third-largest export volume on record. The report adds that domestic consumption is anticipated to rise to a near-record 118,000 MT, driven largely by recent population growth.

The citrus industry can also expect a stable year, thanks to no changes in input costs and ample water availability due to high irrigation water storage.