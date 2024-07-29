APHIS expands Huanglongbing quarantine in California

July 29 , 2024
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), announced that it is expanding the areas quarantined for citrus greening (Huanglongbing; HLB), caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, in California. The measure is effective immediately.

The quarantined area in Los Angeles County will be expanded by four square miles. This comes as APHIS continues to take action to prevent the spread, following citrus greening detections in plant tissue samples collected from a residential property in Los Angeles County, California. To date, there is no commercial citrus impacted by this expansion.

Additionally, APHIS is applying safeguarding measures to the interstate movement of regulated articles from the quarantined areas in California. These measures parallel the intrastate quarantine that CDFA established on June 26, 2024. This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non‑infested areas of the United States.

The specific changes to the quarantined areas in California can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.

